Ora è ufficiale, Bruno Fernandes è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United

Accordo Manchester United-Sporting CP per Bruno Fernandes. Il fantasista ex Udinese si trasferirà ufficialmente in Premier non appena avrà superato le visite mediche e firmato il suo nuovo contratto. Questo, intanto, il comunicato dei Red Devils: "Il Manchester United è lieto di annunciare di aver raggiunto un accordo con lo Sporting Clube de Portugal per il trasferimento di Bruno Fernandes". Ecco il tweet: