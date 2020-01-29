Ora è ufficiale, Bruno Fernandes è un nuovo giocatore del Manchester United

Accordo Manchester United-Sporting CP per Bruno Fernandes. Il fantasista ex Udinese si trasferirà ufficialmente in Premier non appena avrà superato le visite mediche e firmato il suo nuovo contratto. Questo, intanto, il comunicato dei Red Devils: "Il Manchester United è lieto di annunciare di aver raggiunto un accordo con lo Sporting Clube de Portugal per il trasferimento di Bruno Fernandes". Ecco il tweet:

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1